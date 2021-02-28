ATTLEBORO (CBS) — The South Attleboro MBTA Commuter Rail station has shut down until further notice. The closure is because of the rusted-over pedestrian bridge, which has been a concern for years.
In August of 2019, one commuter told WBZ-TV she refused to even use the stairs. Attleboro State Rep. Jim Hawkins said there had been numerous complaints and “if [the bridge] was a car, it wouldn’t pass inspection.”
The Commuter Rail tweeted Friday: “Due to concerns about deteriorating structural conditions on the pedestrian overpass at South Attleboro Station on the Providence/Stoughton Line, the station will be closed effective at 10 PM this evening, Friday, February 26, 2021.”
The MBTA did not say when the station would reopen.