FOXBORO (CBS) – All eight New England Patriots players who opted out of last season due to COVID concerns are planning to return this year.
On Friday, Ian Rapoport reported that key players Don't'a Hightower, Patrick Chung and Marcus Cannon plan to return for 2021.
A day later, the Boston Globe reported that the list will be longer.
Brandon Bolden, Danny Vitale, Matt LaCosse, Marqise Lee, and Najee Toran all plan to play this season, the Globe reported.
Though Hightower, Chung and Cannon are obviously the more significant players on the list, the Patriots can use all the help they get coming off a season where they missed the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade.