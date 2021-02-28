BOSTON (CBS) — “In Like A Lion, Out Like a Lamb?” March in Boston can have some big twists and turns. The first 48 hours of March 2021 will come with some drastic changes.

It will feel like spring midday Monday then the middle of winter by Tuesday morning as a blast of arctic air will dive into New England. There is a chance Boston could see one of its largest 24-hour March temperature swings on record, as a small piece of the polar vortex breaks off and heads in our direction Tuesday. The good news is that this bitter cold air doesn’t hang around long, we recover quite quickly with a return to nearly 50 degrees by Wednesday. So if the rest of the month is anything like the start… it’s going to be a rollercoaster ride.

TIMING

A frontal system will bring scattered to steady rain showers overnight into Monday morning. There may be a few areas that see a few wet snowflakes mixing in north and west overnight where temperatures are closer to freezing. However, most of the area will stay in the 30s to lower 40s with just rain. Expect wet conditions with some ponding on the roadways and puddles for the Monday morning commute. Rainfall amounts will range from .20 to .50”. Not a soaking rain, but enough to keep the wipers busy. Showers will come to an end from northwest to southeast midday into the afternoon, lingering last on Cape Cod. Skies will partially clear before a strong arctic front pushes through the area Monday night. This front may produce a few scattered snow showers or snow squalls from about 8 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday north to south. Some of these fast-moving snow showers may quickly reduce visibility and coat untreated surfaces leading to slippery conditions. Skies clear thereafter but expect a big drop in temperatures along with strong and gusty winds.

WIND

Strong northwest winds will increase early Monday night, peaking overnight into late Tuesday morning. Gusts 45 to 55 mph are possible which could lead to pockets of minor damage and scattered power outages. There is a wind advisory for the entire state starting at 4 p.m. Monday and continuing through 1 p.m. Tuesday. These winds will transport unseasonably cold air into the region and create very cold wind chill values by Tuesday morning.

TEMPS

Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s, with some spots reaching 50 degrees by the late morning and midday hours. By Monday evening, temperatures will begin to fall through the 30s and continue to drop overnight. Stepping outside Tuesday will be cold with readings in the single digits and teens at the coast. Keep in mind, wind chill values will be subzero in the morning. Despite sunshine on Tuesday feels like conditions will be in the single digits and teens by the afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below normal for early March standards.

ONE DAY COLD BLAST

One thing to keep in mind is that this shot of arctic air will be brief! Temperatures recover nicely into the 40s on Wednesday with a slight cool down by Friday into the weekend. Right now, the weather looks relatively quiet (more like a lamb) for the second half of the week… but there are some indications of a developing ocean storm over the weekend. We’ll have to see how close it gets to have any type of impact.

So overall what can the month of March bring in Boston? A whole lot of anything and everything! The temperature has reached as high as 89 degrees and as low as -8! Typically temperatures start off in the lower 40s and by the end of the month temps near 50 degrees are more common. While we didn’t get any snowfall last March, typically Boston receives about 9” of snowfall for the month. The good news is we spring forward this month with sunsets starting off around 5:30 PM at the start of the month to just after 7 PM by the end.