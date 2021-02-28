CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Ipswich News, Wellesley Crash

IPSWICH (CBS) – A 46-year-old Wellesley man died Sunday afternoon following a mountain biking crash in Ipswich.

It happened in Willowdale State Forest.

READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports 1,428 New COVID Cases, 52 Additional Deaths

The man was biking with a friend and wearing proper equipment at the time of the crash, police said.

READ MORE: Police Search Woods After Man Fired BB Gun Behind Salem Walmart

Ipswich Police are investigating what caused the crash.

MORE NEWS: Missing Dedham Woman Brittany Stivaletta Considered Endangered

Police did not release the victim’s identification.

CBSBoston.com Staff