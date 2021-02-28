IPSWICH (CBS) – A 46-year-old Wellesley man died Sunday afternoon following a mountain biking crash in Ipswich.
It happened in Willowdale State Forest.
The man was biking with a friend and wearing proper equipment at the time of the crash, police said.
Ipswich Police are investigating what caused the crash.
Police did not release the victim’s identification.