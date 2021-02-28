Bruins Bounce Back With 4-1 Win Over RangersCharlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist, leading the Boston Bruins to a 4-1 win against the New York Rangers on Sunday.

8 Patriots Who Opted Out Last Season Reportedly Plan To ReturnAll eight New England Patriots players who opted out of last season due to COVID concerns are planning to return this season.

Walker's Season-High 32 Lifts Celtics Over Pacers 118-112Kemba Walker made two late free throws and scored a season-high 32 points to help the Boston Celtics snap a three-game losing streak with a 118-112 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Strome, Kreider Lead Rangers To 6-2 Win Over BruinsRyan Strome had a goal and two assists and Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist in New York's three-goal second period, leading the Rangers to a 6-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Friday night.

Jayson Tatum Taking Kevin Durant's Place As All-Star StarterEarlier this week, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were named to the All-Star team. Now, Tatum is in line for an even bigger honor.