BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,428 new confirmed COVID cases and 52 additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 550,302 while the total number of deaths is 15,796.
There were 102,571 total new tests reported.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.73%.
There are 760 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday, which is a decrease of 15 since Saturday. There are 183 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 30,062 active cases in Massachusetts.