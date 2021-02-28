CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Dedham News, Missing Woman

DEDHAM (CBS) – Dedham Police are asking for the public’s help locating 31-year-old Brittany Stivaletta, who was last seen February 23 and is considered endangered.

Stivaletta, who also goes by Brit, is a white woman with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. She is about 5’1” tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Stivaletta was last seen in the area of Mass Ave.

Anyone who knows where Stivaletta may be is asked to call (781) 326-1212.

