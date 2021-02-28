DEDHAM (CBS) – Dedham Police are asking for the public’s help locating 31-year-old Brittany Stivaletta, who was last seen February 23 and is considered endangered.
READ MORE: Police Search Woods After Man Fired BB Gun Behind Salem Walmart
Missing person alert: Please see the attached missing person bulletin. Ms. Stivaletta is considered endangered. Please contact us at 781 326-1212 with any information which may help locate Ms. Stivaletta. pic.twitter.com/2QpZd8qnHzREAD MORE: Massachusetts Reports 1,428 New COVID Cases, 52 Additional Deaths
— Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) February 28, 2021
Stivaletta, who also goes by Brit, is a white woman with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. She is about 5’1” tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Stivaletta was last seen in the area of Mass Ave.MORE NEWS: Wellesley Man Killed In Ipswich Mountain Bike Crash
Anyone who knows where Stivaletta may be is asked to call (781) 326-1212.