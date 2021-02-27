Walker's Season-High 32 Lifts Celtics Over Pacers 118-112Kemba Walker made two late free throws and scored a season-high 32 points to help the Boston Celtics snap a three-game losing streak with a 118-112 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Strome, Kreider Lead Rangers To 6-2 Win Over BruinsRyan Strome had a goal and two assists and Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist in New York's three-goal second period, leading the Rangers to a 6-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Friday night.

Jayson Tatum Taking Kevin Durant's Place As All-Star StarterEarlier this week, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were named to the All-Star team. Now, Tatum is in line for an even bigger honor.

Report: Julian Edelman Unsure If Knee Will Allow Him To Play In 2021Julian Edelman wants to play football in 2021. The veteran receiver just doesn't know if he'll be able to do it.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Share Sweet Messages On Instagram For 12th Anniversary; 'Nothing That I Love More Than You'It's been 12 years of marriage for TB12 and Gisele.