BOSTON (CBS) — The MBTA Green Line Pleasant Street station closed for good after service ended on Friday night. The station will be combined with the one on Babcock Street.

The move is part of the overall $8 billion Green Line transformation project.

The St. Paul Street and BU West stations will also be combined into one.

The MBTA said the longer platforms and fewer stops should make rides along Commonwealth Avenue faster and more reliable.

For more information, visit the T’s website.

