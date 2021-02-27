BOSTON (CBS) — The MBTA Green Line Pleasant Street station closed for good after service ended on Friday night. The station will be combined with the one on Babcock Street.
The move is part of the overall $8 billion Green Line transformation project.
The St. Paul Street and BU West stations will also be combined into one.
Today we say goodbye to Pleasant Street station. The Green Line B Branch stop will permanently close at the end of service tonight, Feb 26. We're thankful for its years of service, but look forward to #BuildingABetterT stop that is modern & accessible.
🚊https://t.co/kDlPT1R8Ms pic.twitter.com/MkV9tQtt2j
The MBTA said the longer platforms and fewer stops should make rides along Commonwealth Avenue faster and more reliable.
