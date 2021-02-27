BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,516 new confirmed COVID cases and 41 additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 548,874 while the total number of deaths is 15,744.
There were 108,261 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.85%.
There are 785 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday, which is a decrease of 22 since Friday. There are 204 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 30,111 active cases in Massachusetts.