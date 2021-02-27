CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
ATTLEBORO (CBS) — AJ Quetta has been named to the Catholic Central League’s All-Star Team. The Bishop Feehan High School hockey player suffered a severe spinal cord injury during a game that left him partially paralyzed early this year.

AJ’s hockey team and the greater community have done their best to surround him and his family with support.

GoFundMe page has now raised more than $950,000 for AJ’s family. He is now receiving treatment at a rehab clinic in Atlanta, Georgia.

A golf tournament fundraiser for AJ is set to take place on May 17. The event sponsored by the Boston Bruins Foundation and will be hosted by New England Patriots player Patrick Chung.

