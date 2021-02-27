LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) – U.S. Marshals arrested a New Hampshire man on Saturday that was wanted for charges connected to the death of a toddler last year. Dana Dolan was arrested at an apartment in Lancaster, N.H., a day after the U.S. Marshals-New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force offered a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to him.
Dolan faces charges of negligent homicide, reckless manslaughter, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon after a 21-month-old consumed drugs and died. He is being held at Rockingham County Jail, and his first court appearance is set for Monday.
The Londonderry Police Department had asked the Task Force to help find Dolan and the two other people responsible for the toddler's death. 29-year-old Shawna Cote and 32-year-old Mark Geremia were arrested last Tuesday in Tilton, N.H.
After the reward was announced on Friday for Dolan, Marshals say they received a “greatly increased” number of tips about the case. But a lot were investigated and ruled out.
U.S. Marshals continued working to find Dolan on Saturday, and the information they gathered led them to an apartment on Powder Hill Drive in Lancaster. Dolan tried to run out of the back door as police approached the apartment, but he was arrested.
“This is one of those investigations that truly pulls on the heart-strings of everyone, as crimes against children do.” U.S. Marshal Nick Willard said, “The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and countless other agencies worked tirelessly to ensure that all three of these fugitives were arrested so they can be brought to justice.”