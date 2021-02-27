BOSTON (CBS) — Boston firefighters responded to a fire at a two-family home in West Roxbury Saturday morning. The department said one person, in particular, helped get crews to the scene fast.
"A big THANK YOU to the resident that ran to alert firehouse #55 of the blaze at 5081 Washington St. this morning," Boston Fire tweeted. "Your efforts made the silver lining of a bad situation."
A big THANK YOU to the resident that ran to alert firehouse #55 of the blaze at 5081 Washington St. this morning. Your efforts made the silver lining of a bad situation. All residents are safe. Thank you to @BostonSparks who always show to help our companies maintain for duty pic.twitter.com/NhaLWfdP5y
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 27, 2021
The Red Cross was called to help four residents who were displaced. About $200,000 was done in damages.
No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.
It is unclear what caused the fire.