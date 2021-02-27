CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — Boston firefighters responded to a fire at a two-family home in West Roxbury Saturday morning. The department said one person, in particular, helped get crews to the scene fast.

“A big THANK YOU to the resident that ran to alert firehouse #55 of the blaze at 5081 Washington St. this morning,” Boston Fire tweeted. “Your efforts made the silver lining of a bad situation.”

The Red Cross was called to help four residents who were displaced. About $200,000 was done in damages.

No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

