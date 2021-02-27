BOSTON (CBS) – Another mass vaccination site is up and running, and it is at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury.

With Friday marking a soft launch for the new mass vaccination site, it is all part of the state’s comprehensive equity initiative. But, at least half of the vaccinations available are being reserved for people who live in the community.

“This is an incredible demonstration in the midst of unprecedented times and unprecedented hurt because of a global pandemic that has disproportionally hit our communities,” said Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who was at the site on Saturday.

Gov. Charlie Baker said the state is second in the nation with respect to the percent of Black residents who have been vaccinated and above the national average for the Hispanic population.

“This is really critical that we get people in the neighborhood vaccinated,” one woman at the Roxbury site said.

A lot of community effort went into making this a successful operation. This weekend alone, 1,600 people will be vaccinated and soon this site will expand to 2,500 people a day.

“We have about 700 on the waiting list that are going to be scheduled for the week,” said Diane Wilkerson of the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition.

COVID-19 kits and free masks were also being handed out.

“This is Black History in the making,” said Luis Elisa of the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition. “We are saving lives and letting people know we want to be safe like everyone else.”