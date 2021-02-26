NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will visit a school in Newburyport Friday morning to get a look at its pooled COVID-19 testing program. He will hold a news conference afterwards.
Baker will be joined by Secretary of Education James Peyser, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley and Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday at the Nock-Molin Middle School.
Students at the school are part of a pooled testing program there to support in-person learning. Pool testing is not required for in-person learning and it is voluntary.
With pool testing, technicians take all of the samples out of the tube and then combine them into a pool and run a single test to determine whether the pool is positive or negative for coronavirus. If a pool test comes back negative, then everyone in that group is presumed to be negative. If it comes back positive, then every person in the group is re-tested.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is paying for the testing during the program’s start-up phase. Schools and districts will then be able to buy more tests later.