(CBS) — It’s been 12 years of marriage for TB12. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen celebrated their anniversary Friday, posting sweet tributes to each other on Instagram.

The former New England Patriots quarterback, who just recently celebrated his seventh Super Bowl title in Florida with Bundchen and their family as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, said he “couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner.”

“I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow!” Brady wrote. “You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know.”

Bundchen returned the favor, saying “I can’t believe it’s already been 12 years!”

“We have gone through so much and have grown so much together,” she wrote. “There’s nothing that I love more than you and our family and there is no one that I rather share my life with.”

Brady and Bundchen lived in Brookline before the QB signed with Tampa Bay. They married in 2009, and Bundchen has been Brady’s biggest cheerleader for four Super Bowl wins.

Over the years Brady and Bundchen have shared some insight into what their superstar marriage is like. In 2019, Brady said a superstitious Bundchen has him using “protection stones” – and it works.

“You know I’ve learned a lot from my wife over the years,” Brady said. “She’s so about the power of intention and believing things that are really going to happen.”

Brady that year also talked about the things does that irritates Bundchen the most – including forgetting to take out the trash.

“She’s my rock,” Brady told former NFL rival Michael Strahan. “I married someone that I know is my life partner.”

Brady previously shared that he skipped OTAs with the Patriots after Bundchen called him out on his commitment to his family and marriage in a “heartfelt letter.”

While Brady has said before that his wife would like it if he stepped away from football, Bundchen has made it clear she won’t push him to retire.

“I want him to be happy,” she told The Wall Street Journal in 2018 when Brady was a mere 40 years old. “As long as he’s happy, he’s going to be a better father, he’s going to be a better husband, and I just want him to be happy.”