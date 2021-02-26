BOSTON (CBS) – There have been 582 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last two weeks, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That’s a 14-percent drop since the last report before school vacation last week.
Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 373 cases among students and 209 among staff members between February 11 and 24.
Schools are not required to report positive cases to the state.
Since September 24th, when the weekly release of data started, 6,814 students and 4,667 staff have tested positive.
The weekly report released every Thursday shows the number of positive cases for students who are in hybrid or in-person models. It does not include students in remote-only programs.
Overall, the state estimates there are about 450,000 students and 75,000 staff in Massachusetts public schools.
For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.