BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,734 new confirmed COVID cases and 46 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 547,358 while the total number of deaths is 15,703.
There were 102,584 total new tests reported.

As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.90%.
There are 807 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday, which is a decrease of 46 since Thursday. There are 211 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 30,983 active cases in Massachusetts.