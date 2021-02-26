BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman wants to play football in 2021. The veteran receiver just doesn’t know if he’ll be able to do it.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Edelman’s knee injury — which required surgery during the season and limited him to a career-low six games in 2020 — might prevent him from playing in 2021.

“The veteran receiver, obviously a long-time face of the franchise in New England, still trying to work his way back from a knee injury that drastically shortened his 2020 season,” Rapoport said. “My understanding is he does want to play in 2021. That’s not the important thing. The important thing is, is his knee going to be healthy enough to play?”

According to Rapoport, despite Edelman going under the knife in late October, and despite his attempts to return ot the field before the end of the season, the fact of the matter is that Edelman is still rehabbing from the procedure.

“He is still rehabbing, he is still recovering, still trying to see if he’s healthy enough to be out there for the 2021 season,” Rapoport said.

Rapoport concluded that there has been “no decision made yet on which way that is going to go.”

Edelman recorded a career-high 179 yards in the Patriots’ Week 2 loss in Seattle. He finished the year with just 21 receptions for 315 yards and no touchdowns in his six games played.

Edelman is under contract for one more season in New England. He will turn 35 years old in May.