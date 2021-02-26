BOSTON (CBS) — Earlier this week, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were named to the All-Star team. Now, Tatum is in line for an even bigger honor.
With Kevin Durant set to miss the All-Star Game due to injury, Tatum has been promoted to the starting five.READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports 1,734 New COVID Cases, 46 Additional Deaths
Durant has been out since mid-February with a hamstring injury, and he’ll remain out of action through the All-Star break.READ MORE: Police Investigating After Woman Says Baby Was Found In Trash Can On Dorchester Avenue
Domantas Sabonis was chosen by commissioner Adam Silver to replace Durant on the All-Star roster, while Tatum moved into the starting lineup based on NBA rules.
Tatum, 22, was named an All-Star for the second straight season. He’s averaging a career-high 25.6 points and 4.5 assists per game, while also averaging 6.9 rebounds per game.MORE NEWS: Owners Of Truck Company Charged In Connection To Crash That Killed 7 Motorcyclists
The All-Star Game Draft will take place on March 4, and the game itself will be held March 7 in Atlanta.