BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are investigating after a baby was found in a trash can in the Lower Mills section of Dorchester Avenue around 1:15 p.m. on Friday. The child is alive and the mother has been found, the department confirmed. They are both being treated at a local hospital.

Silvana Sanchez, who works in the area, told WBZ-TV she heard crying coming from inside a trash can as she walked by it. There were paramedics nearby and she flagged them over.

“To be honest, I was just really nervous so I didn’t want to look inside of it and be the one to find it and do all that stuff,” Sanchez said.

“You probably don’t even believe me, but it was kind of by luck that EMTs were there and he came over,” Sanchez continued. “They ran with the baby to the truck and took him straight to the hospital.”

The incident is a reminder that help is available for parents who are overwhelmed.

“This is a story that we don’t really often hear. We haven’t had any abandonments in eight years,” said Renee Marcou, a spokesperson for Baby Safe Haven.

Since 2004, the Safe Haven Act of Massachusetts allows a parent to legally surrender newborn infants seven days old or younger at any hospital, police station, or manned fire station without fear of facing criminal prosecution.

“It’s just really tragic to hear and I think it’s really important for everybody to know that this law is out there and there are people who want to help,” Marcou said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said it was a miracle the baby survived and commended Sanchez for alerting the EMTs. “We are hoping for this child’s continued good health,” Rollins said.

Sanchez hopes the mother gets the help she needs and realizes how lucky she is. “You should be grateful that I was in the right place at the right time,” Sanchez said.