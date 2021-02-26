ARLINGTON (CBS) — A favorite frozen treat based in Rhode Island is coming to the Boston area. Del’s Lemonade is planning to open in Arlington sometime this spring.
The new location will be on Massachusetts Avenue just off the Minuteman Bikeway. The goal is to open sometime in April or May.
“Arlington will be the first brick and mortar in the Boston area, and we couldn’t be more delighted to make this our flagship store!” Del’s told WBZ-TV on Friday.
Del’s got its start as a stand in Cranston, Rhode Island in 1948, selling frozen lemonade based on a family recipe developed in Italy in the 1800s. Del’s locations can currently be found in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.