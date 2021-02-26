LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) — A New Hampshire man is wanted for charges connected to the death of a toddler late last year. The U.S. Marshals-New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Dana Dolan.
According to U.S. Marshals, Dolan faces negligent homicide, reckless manslaughter, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon charges out of Londonderry after a 21-month-old consumed drugs and died.
Dolan is described as a 24-year-old, 6′ tall, white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be in the Tilton, Northfield, and Laconia areas.
"Anyone found to be assisting Mr. Dolan in his effort to avoid arrest is subject to criminal prosecution," said the U.S. Marshals statement.
If you see someone resembling Dolan should call the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at 603-225-1632 or local police. Do not approach him.