BROOKLINE (CBS) — A local gem of a movie theater is being recognized on TimeOut’s new ranking of “The 50 Most Beautiful Cinemas In The World.” The publication’s editors put the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline at No. 30 on their list.

The ranking showcased theaters across the globe that “you’d go out of your way to visit.”

“The cinema’s neon-lined, Art Deco-inspired marquee ushers visitors into one of its four screening rooms, the largest of which is the 432-seat Moviehouse 1,” Zach Long writes. “Here, you’ll see red curtains part to unveil a flickering screen as you sink into your plush red chair in an auditorium that boasts dark wood paneling, golden accents and a ceiling mural – it’s a place that feels like a gilded altar for film buffs.”

The Coolidge was built as a church in 1906 before becoming a “movie palace” in 1933. The theater is currently not open to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, but patrons can still support the Coolidge by renting films through its website, booking a private movie party at the theater for up to 24 people or by making a donation.

Actor Ethan Hawke is among the many fans of the theater, stating in December he had “one of the best experiences of my life at the Coolidge showing a movie I directed.”

“If we don’t protect what’s valuable about our society, who will? We have to. So please, support the Coolidge,” he said.

Coming in first on the list was Pathé Tuschinski in Amsterdam. Click here to see the full ranking.