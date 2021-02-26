BOSTON (CBS) — Deshaun Watson may not feel as though the Houston Texans organization fully supports him. But an old friend and mentor certainly has his back.
The disgruntled Texans star sent out a tweet on Thursday, sharing his thoughts on the importance of loyalty.
Loyalty is everything. Don't you EVER forget it.
— Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 25, 2021
Whether Watson was focused on his professional life or just life in general is up for interpretation. Regardless, Cam Newton saw that tweet and hit the retweet button to show support for Watson.
The relationship between the 31-year-old Newton and the 25-year-old Watson goes back a long way, as Watson played in Newton’s first 7-on-7 tournament as a high school star from Florida.
.@CameronNewton coached @deshaunwatson in high school.
Game recognize game ✊ pic.twitter.com/P9kYfrrjgf
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 23, 2020
Watson shared his own support for Newton earlier in the week, in response to Newton stating his own confidence that he can and should still be an NFL starting quarterback.

No Kizzy!! https://t.co/7C3K97PzGS
— Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 22, 2021
Watson and Newton and are in different spots in their professional lives, with Watson demanding a trade out of dysfunctional Houston and Newton hoping for another chance to reboot his career. But it seems as though loyalty remains no problem in their personal relationship.