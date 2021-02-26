CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Deshaun Watson may not feel as though the Houston Texans organization fully supports him. But an old friend and mentor certainly has his back.

The disgruntled Texans star sent out a tweet on Thursday, sharing his thoughts on the importance of loyalty.

Whether Watson was focused on his professional life or just life in general is up for interpretation. Regardless, Cam Newton saw that tweet and hit the retweet button to show support for Watson.

Cam Newton retweets Deshaun Watson (Screen shot from Twitter/@CameronNewton)

The relationship between the 31-year-old Newton and the 25-year-old Watson goes back a long way, as Watson played in Newton’s first 7-on-7 tournament as a high school star from Florida.

Watson shared his own support for Newton earlier in the week, in response to Newton stating his own confidence that he can and should still be an NFL starting quarterback.

Watson and Newton and are in different spots in their professional lives, with Watson demanding a trade out of dysfunctional Houston and Newton hoping for another chance to reboot his career. But it seems as though loyalty remains no problem in their personal relationship.

