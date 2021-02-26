BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday announced that Massachusetts is moving forward with its reopening plans starting March 1, and part of that involves allowing indoor performances venues like concert halls and theaters to reopen at 50% capacity and resume live music at restaurants. In Boston, however, the city is pushing off those pieces of reopening until after St. Patrick’s Day.

Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted Thursday night that Boston will go along with most of the state’s reopening plans – but not allow indoor performances as soon as the rest of Massachusetts.

“Effective March 1, Boston will align with state reopening guidance, except indoor performance venues, certain indoor recreation activities, and live music at restaurants will not resume until March 22,” Walsh tweeted.

Effective March 1, the @CityofBoston will align with state reopening guidance with a few exceptions. Indoor performance venues, certain indoor recreation activities, and live music at restaurants will not resume until March 22, if public health data allows. pic.twitter.com/pAzL5XSdo0 — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 25, 2021

Additionally the city’s Licensing Board is holding a “virtual emergency informational hearing” for all liquor license holders in South Boston, including restaurants and package stores, on Friday afternoon. The mandatory hearing will discuss “the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday and the operations of licensees during the same.”

Restaurants in Boston and across Massachusetts will no longer face a percentage capacity limit, but will still have to keep six feet of space between tables, limit party size to six and maintain the 90-minute time limit on dining. Bars are still not allowed to reopen until Phase 4, Step 2.

“Since the beginning of the #COVID19 pandemic, #Boston has taken a cautious approach to reopening,” Walsh said. “We’ve prioritized the health and safety of our residents, and we’ve made decisions based on the latest public health data and metrics. We’ve only moved forward when it’s safe.”

It was on St. Patrick’s Day 2020 when Baker’s initial orders took effect to shut down bars and limit restaurants in the state to takeout only.

