EAST LONGMEADOW (CBS) – A team of nine students from Birchland Park Middle School in East Longmeadow won a regional Future City competition for their creation that is out of this world.
The group of creative young minds presented their design for a city on the surface of the moon. It's made up of all recycled materials. The students went up against three other New England schools during a virtual competition last weekend and won.
"We really all put our heads together, and it was a really big group effort that we all agreed on all the ideas. It was never like, one person said like, 'Let's do this,' and then other people were like, 'No,' and then we did it anyway," one of the students said.

Next up is the “Future City Finals”, which will be held virtually in April. The grand prize is a trip to U.S. Space Camp and $7,500 for the winning school’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) program.