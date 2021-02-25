CRANSTON, R.I. (CBS) — A partially paralyzed dog in Rhode Island is looking for a forever home. Courage is a 9 month-old puppy transported to New England from Mississippi.
Her back legs are paralyzed as a result of abuse she sustained when she was just a few months old. She has to wear a diaper but she gets around just fine in a wheelchair that even has ski attachments.
Her foster mom is looking to find Courage a loving family.
“This disability has not stopped her one bit,” Becky Paniccia said. “She deserves this and she deserves a great life.”
Anyone interested in adopting Courage should reach out to Friends of Homeless Animals.