BOSTON (CBS) – The number of communities in Massachusetts considered high risk for coronavirus infections has decreased for the sixth week in a row. As of Thursday, the number of towns in the high-risk red category is 28, down from 66 last week.
State health officials categorize cities and towns as red, green, yellow or grey based on the daily rate of Covid-19 cases.

As of Thursday, the following communities are considered high risk:
Acushnet, Ashburnham, Blackstone, Brockton, Chicopee, Cohasset, Fall River, Freetown, Haverhill, Lakeville, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Methuen, Middleborough, New Bedford, Peabody, Plymouth, Revere, Rutland, Southampton, Southbridge, Springfield, Taunton, Templeton, West Bridgewater, Westminster and Weymouth.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,928 new confirmed COVID cases and 33 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.