PAWTUCKET, R.I. (CBS/AP) — Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister. Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year.
Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today. Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.READ MORE: Capacity Restrictions To Be Eased For Restaurants, Venues And Weddings In Massachusetts
Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.READ MORE: TD Garden, Fenway Park Can Open At 12% Capacity For Fans Starting March 22
“Culture has evolved,” Hasbro’s Kimberly Boyd told Fast Company. “Kids want to be able to represent their own experiences. The way the brand currently exists—with the “Mr.” and “Mrs.”—is limiting when it comes to both gender identity and family structure.”
Hasbro is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.MORE NEWS: 65,640 Minutes! Painfully Long Waits On Vaccine Website As Thousands Of New Appointments Are Filled
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)