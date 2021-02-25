BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Janice writes on Facebook, “Do people who have had COVID need to wait six months before getting the vaccine?”

No. You need to have completed your 10-day isolation and be feeling better before you get vaccinated. Some recommend you should wait 30 days but no longer than 90 days out from your illness.

Nancy writes, “I had my first Pfizer vaccine on February 19th and am not scheduled for my second dose until March 20th. I feel that is too long between doses. Is that ok?”

The Pfizer vaccine is typically given three weeks apart and it sounds like you’re scheduled for four weeks apart. While the CDC recommends sticking to the three-week interval, it says the second dose can be administered up to six weeks later, so you should be fine. The most important thing is that you get that second dose.

Another Janice says got her first COVID vaccine yesterday. She writes, “I am a senior and don’t have a spleen. Will I make antibodies for protection against COVID? I did not have any side effects that others spoke of. I am nervous that I will not be protected.”

There is no reason why you shouldn’t make antibodies to the coronavirus after you get vaccinated. Some people don’t have any side effects at all. In fact, older people tend to have fewer side effects from the shots than younger people. Just make sure you get your second dose. Once you are about two weeks out from your second dose, you’ll have optimal protection.

And we have one more question from Facebook. Ronald writes, “I and a friend live in the same building and we both have had the first shot. Is it safe to hang out together? We are seniors in our 70s and live alone.”

You are not fully vaccinated until you’re two weeks out from your second dose. You should not get together with your friend until you both are fully vaccinated. Even then, there is still some risk to seeing each other, especially without masks on, but certainly much less risky than if you both were not vaccinated.