Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel Give Email Addresses To Women At NFL Careers ForumAs more women continue to get involved in NFL coaching, the Patriots are open to creating more opportunities.

Danny Ainge Has An Interesting Take On Reports Of Celtics 'Tuning Out' Brad StevensWhen it comes to understanding the dynamics of relationships in the NBA, Danny Ainge has experienced it all.

Celtics Make The Wrong Kind Of History In Blowout Loss To HawksNot only did the Celtics lose, they set some ugly history in the process of their ugly 127-112 defeat.

Patriots QB Watch: A Jimmy Garoppolo Reunion Seems Less Likely, With GM John Lynch Committing To QB49ers GM John Lynch was rather direct when asked if he has any doubt that Garoppolo will be the team's starting quarterback in 2021.

Hawks Rout Celtics 127-112The Hawks were never threatened by a lackluster Celtics team that lost its third in a row.