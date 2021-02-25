BOSTON (CBS) – Coronavirus health metrics in Boston are continuing to improve, with the city’s positivity rate dropping to its lowest level since October.
The community positivity rate in Boston dipped to 3.4% as of Wednesday.
“The rate went down in almost every neighborhood,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said.
The number of COVID-19 emergency room visits has also continued to decrease, while the percentage of available ICU surge best in Boston has increased.
“For the first time in many weeks, the daily number of occupied ICU beds is under our threshold for concern,” Walsh said.
As of Wednesday, there have been 58,020 confirmed COVID cases in Boston and 1,256 deaths.
Starting Monday, Boston will be welcoming back about 7,900 preschool through third grade students for in-person learning. Some students from grades 4-8 will return to classrooms starting March 15.