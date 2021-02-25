RANDOLPH (CBS) – A carjacking and police pursuit ended when a teenage suspect crashed into a Randolph home late Wednesday night.

Massachusetts State Police say an Acura was taken from the parking lot of the Walmart on Route 28 in Avon just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim of the carjacking, a 22-year-old, told police he had been approached by three young males while sitting in his car.

One of the suspects showed the victim that he had a handgun, and a second suspect punched the victim in the face. According to police, the three males then pulled the victim out of the car and fled northbound on Route 28.

Around 10:30 p.m. a state police sergeant spotted the stolen vehicle. The sergeant pursued the driver, a 16-year-old from Providence, until he crashed into a house on North Main Street in Randolph. The sergeant took the teen driver into custody, and the mangled Acura was towed away.

The 16-year-old was the lone person in the stolen vehicle. As of Thursday morning, he is the only suspect that has been taken into custody. State Police said the suspect had no injuries in the crash, and no one inside the house was hurt.

Homeowner Tom Mallon was having a quiet night reading a book when suddenly he was tossed from his bed into a chaotic and tense situation.

“I was laying in my bed in that room and next thing you hear is a loud screech, and boom, the windows shattered, and I was thrown out of the bed,” Mallon said. “I came out, there were five or six cops in the yard with their guns drawn, screaming at me to get back in the house, because they’re trying to get the suspects out of the car.”

Neighbors heard the loud crash too.

“All the sudden, I hear this huge, like, a bomb going off,” one neighbor said.

The crash caused extensive damage to Mallon’s home. He says his wife, 11-year-old daughter and his parents were all shaken up, especially when learning the connection to the carjacking.

“It went through the deck, and cracked the wall, shattered the windows, cracked some ceilings and cracked the floors and the foundation,” Mallon said. “We were very scared. Lucky he wasn’t able to get out of the car before the cops got there.”

The Mallons are left with a mess, but Tom says he feels lucky to be okay, since he was inches away from being hurt.

“If I was on the other side of the bed, I probably would have been in the hospital,” he said.

The suspect faces larceny of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a slew of other charges. He was released to a family member and will be arraigned in Norfolk Juvenile Court at a later date.

The investigation is still ongoing.