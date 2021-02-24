(MARE) – Jamellah is a young girl of African-American and Caucasian descent who is looking for a family with room in their hearts and home to provide her with a forever family. Jamellah is described as artistic, outdoorsy, helpful, and quiet. She has a great sense of humor and a quick wit. Those who know her best say that she can be very nurturing, gets along well with younger children, and loves animals. Jamellah enjoys school and was recently a student council member. She is currently in middle school and is well-liked by her teachers.

Legally freed for adoption, Jamellah is looking for a forever family that will help her maintain her relationship with her brother. Families of all constellations will be considered, including those with children already in the home. Jamellah will benefit from a home that can provide patience and guidance, as she grows.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.