BOSTON (CBS) – Looking for a sign that spring is right around the corner? Look no further than Castle Island this weekend.
Sullivan's Castle Island, a South Boston staple, is opening for the 2021 season on Saturday.
The signature hot dogs will be 50% off through March 5.
COVID safety protocols will be in place when Sullivan’s opens for the season. Facemasks are required for all employees and customers in the lobby. Plastic barriers have been installed between registers, and hand sanitizer stations are located inside and outside.
Outside delivery is available, social distancing markers are in place, and any time there are too many people at the nearby park, Sullivan's will temporarily close.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s on Saturday, though showers art likely for opening day.