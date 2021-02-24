CAPE COD (CBS) – Getting a COVID-19 vaccine has not been easy for seniors.
“It’s been extremely difficult,” said 72-year old Sam Gardiner of CapeCod, referring to her efforts to get a COVID vaccine. “I’ve been on at midnight and at 3 am – nothing.”READ MORE: LIST: New Regional Collaboratives Announced To Boost COVID Vaccination Efforts In Massachusetts
Gardiner is a 72-year-old retired schoolteacher. She sees people off the Cape getting vaccinated, but very few on the Cape. She said doesn’t like the idea of the elderly driving all the way to Gillette Stadium.
“There are people who shouldn’t be driving locally, nevermind getting on 495 or Route 3,” she saidREAD MORE: Headache After Vaccine? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Coronavirus Questions
However, help may be on the way for Cape Codders. Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that some existing sites will become “regional collaboratives.” From Lawrence to Cape Cod, the governor appears to be shifting resources back to regional sites while adding more mass-vaccination sites. By naming Barnstable County a a regional collaborative, the governor is now effectively promising more doses for the Cape.
The fire chief of Sandwich said the Cape’s existing sites can easily ramp up if they get more doses. “Any additional vaccine we can get,” said Chief JJ Burke, “the better off we’ll be.”
Gardiner said it’s as if state officials have been ignoring the Cape and its aging population. “They’re not able to find us for vaccines, but they’re able to find us for summer vacations.”MORE NEWS: Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccine Website To Be Tested With Thousands Of New Appointments Thursday
