PEABODY (CBS) — What caused two to three large “booms” felt by hundreds of people across Peabody, Lynn and Salem just before noon on Tuesday? Police are continuing to investigate using high-tech equipment and bomb-sniffing dogs.
"There will be law enforcement drone teams and EOD canine units in the area today to assist in our investigation to determine the origin of yesterday's loud noises that were heard and felt in Peabody," Peabody police posted to social media on Wednesday. "If you see a law enforcement canine, please do not approach or interact."
Some claimed the incident cracked their ceilings and shook their furniture.
"I was fielding calls from everybody saying 'what is this explosion?'" Peabody City Councilor Ed Charest told WBZ. "It's a huge mystery."
For some residents, the disturbance brought to mind the Merrimack Valley explosions.
"It felt like a small bomb," Emily Gonzalez of Salem explained. "I was just sitting in my living room working and it just sounded like my boiler exploded."
Peabody police said they will update the community when they have more information.