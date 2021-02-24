BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be visiting the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in the 2021 season. For that game and the other seven home dates on the Patriots’ schedule, the team is “very optimistic” that fans will be allowed to attend — at full capacity.

The Patriots sent a letter to season ticket holders this week, in which they extended the deadline for season ticket renewals due to the ongoing uncertainty presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the letter began with a strong note of optimism.

“As we look ahead to the 2021 season, we are very optimistic that we will have fans in the stands and hopeful that we will be able to do so at full capacity,” the letter read.

The Patriots cited “the success of sporting events at other large outdoor venues across the country” as evidence that their reopening plan can be successful and safe.

Patriots sent a letter to season ticket holders today expressing confidence that fans will be back in 2021, with hope that it will a full stadium. Patriots also pushed the ticket deadline back from March to June, and will have a new scoreboard and new food/beverage service: pic.twitter.com/Ck4GhXWw63

— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 23, 2021

The team also noted that it has decided to “rethink various elements of our game day operations,” with changes made to paperless tickets and cashless payments for all concessions and merchandise in the stadium. The team touted a new video board and a “completely reimagined food and beverage experience” that will “allow for greater traffic flow and a comfortable fan environment.”

On Tuesday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker answered “stay tuned” when asked if the state might soon allow for fans to attend games at sporting events.