BOSTON (CBS) – Inspectors from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are searching for answers after two employees of Atlantic Coast Utilities LLC died in Boston Wednesday.
The I-Team has learned OSHA has investigated Atlantic Coast Utilities three times in the past for violations involving trench safety for employees. Two of the probes resulted in thousands of dollars in fines.READ MORE: Woman Reunites With Quincy Police Officers Who Lifted Car Off Her On Christmas Eve
In June of 2019, OSHA fined Atlantic Coast Utilities a total of $7,502.00 for serious violations.
In April of 2016, OSHA levied $34,920 in fines against the company for what it called serious and willful violations. Those fines were not paid and have been sent to the Treasury Department for debt collection.READ MORE: Bedford VA Offers COVID Vaccine To Veterans Of All Ages
The non-union company is on the Boston Water and Sewer Commission’s list of bonded contractors that can bid on city projects.
A spokesperson for the BWSC said Atlantic Coast Utilities was hired by LDJ Development LLC to “make an emergency repair on their private sewer lateral that connects to Boston Water and Sewer Commission’s main sewer.”MORE NEWS: Lowe's To Hire 800 People In Massachusetts
OSHA said Wednesday’s inspection of the fatal incident on High Street is focused on workplace safety standards. The federal agency says it could take up to six months to complete it’s investigation.