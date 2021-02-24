Celtics' Second-Half Schedule ReleasedIf you can stomach more Celtics basketball, we finally have the team's schedule for the second half of the 2021 NBA season.

Patriots QB Watch: A Jimmy Garoppolo Reunion Seems Less Likely, With GM John Lynch Committing To QB49ers GM John Lynch was rather direct when asked if he has any doubt that Garoppolo will be the team's starting quarterback in 2021.

Kevan Miller Will Miss Some Time And Other Bruins Injury NewsBruce Cassidy is the head coach of the Boston Bruins, but he sounded more like a doctor on Wednesday.

Jordan Larson On Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: 'Being Able To Play Pro In The United States Is Amazing'The 2x Olympian previews Athletes Unlimited Volleyball on CBS Sports Network and shares what it means to be playing volleyball professionally in the United States after a long journey around the world with her sport.

A Tom Brady Contract Extension Is 'Possible,' Says Buccaneers GM Jason LichtBuccaneers general manager Jason Licht kept the potential alive for Brady to play to age 45 and beyond, saying that it's possible that Tampa Bay may work out a contract extension for the ageless quarterback.