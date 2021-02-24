BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,788 new confirmed COVID cases and 60 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 543,696 while the total number of deaths is 15,624.READ MORE: I-Team: Company Involved In Fatal Construction Accident Fined For Past Violations
There were 114,127 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Lowe's To Hire 800 People In Massachusetts
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.89%.
There are 875 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday, which is a decrease of four since Tuesday. There are 219 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: Keller @ Large: Mass. Lagging Behind In Summer School Planning
There are an estimated 33,332 active cases in Massachusetts.