LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) – A man and woman are facing a long list of charges in the death of a 1-year-old girl who was found in the parking lot of a New Hampshire truck stop in November.
On November 16, police found the girl unconscious and unresponsive at the RMZ Truck Stop in Londonderry. Paramedics performed CPR and the girl was rushed to an area hospital, but she did not survive.
An autopsy determined the girl died from “acute fentanyl intoxication.”
Londonderry Police announced on Wednesday that 32-year-old Mark Geremia of Northfield, N.H. and 29-year-old Shawna Cote of Tilton, N.H. were arrested.
Among a laundry list of charges filed against Geremia are negligent homicide, manslaughter, falsifying evidence, and possessing child sex abuse images.
Cote's charges include negligent homicide, manslaughter, falsifying physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a child and receiving stolen property.
Geremia and Cote were arrested Tuesday in Northfield. They were held on $10,000 cash bail and were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.