BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will be without promising young defenseman Jeremy Lauzon for at least the next month.
Lauzon was injured during Sunday's 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Lake Tahoe, and had to undergo surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand. The 23-year-old will be reevaluated in roughly four weeks, the Bruins announced Wednesday.
This will test Boston's depth on the blue line, as Lauzon had appeared in all 16 games this season. He averaged 18:32 of ice time, which was fourth among Boston's regular defensemen. He was an important part of Boston's penalty kill, averaging over three minutes of PK action per game.
The second-year D-man tallied three assists and was a minus-2 for the season, while also leading Boston D-men with 23 penalty minutes. He was looking good in his increased role, helping mitigate the offseason departures of Torey Krug and Zdeno Chara.
Now the Bruins will likely have to turn to fellow youngster Urho Vaakanainen to fill out its blue line depth. Vaakanainen has played in just one game with Boston this season, and three with Providence.