By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum is an All-Star again, while Jaylen Brown has earned the honor for the first time in his career. Congratulations to them both for providing the dullest of bright spots on an otherwise dim Celtics season.

Now please, please, please, please skip out on this year’s All-Star festivities. Pretty please?

Make no mistake, both of Boston’s stars are worthy additions of this year’s All-Star fun, and it should mean something that the Celtics’ young duo has earned the honors together. It’s a good thing that Tatum and Brown can showcase their abilities on one of the NBA’s biggest (fake) stages.

At least that would be the case in a “normal” season. But nothing is normal about this season, and really, there probably shouldn’t be an actual All-Star game on March 7 in Atlanta. Just naming the teams would have been enough, giving players an opportunity to beef up their resumes and earn any bonuses along the way.

However, we’re still kinda stuck in this pandemic thing that has been going on for the last year, and having a bunch of the league’s brightest stars from around the country gather in one spot probably isn’t the best idea at the moment. But money has to be made, and we’re going to get a the exhibition game.

Fine. You do you, NBA. But for Tatum and Brown, it’s probably best to say “thanks, but no thanks” to actually playing in the game. Both could use the rest a lot more than a participation ribbon for a game that counts for nothing.

Tatum is still struggling to get his wind back after his bout with COVID-19 over a month ago. He’s looked fine for the most part, but is getting gassed a lot quicker and doesn’t have his usual energy at the end of games. A week off would probably do him a lot more good than a trip to Atlanta.

The decision will be a lot tougher for Brown, with this year’s All-Star Game a homecoming for the Atlanta native. But he too should take advantage of the time off, especially after it was revealed a few weeks ago that the 24-year-old is dealing with tendinitis. The best — and only way — for that to get better is by resting.

Both players said they didn’t feel like All-Stars after Boston dipped below .500 on the season following another gut-wrenching loss in Dallas. But it doesn’t sound like either plans on skipping out on this year’s one-day festivities.

“It’s down in Atlanta, my hometown, my home city, so I’m looking forward to it,” Brown said of his All-Star nod Tuesday night. “It should be fun.”

“It’s an honor. Obviously I don’t take that for granted,” Tatum said of the recognition. “I’m just thankful, earning the respect of your peers, people you play against, the coaches that coach against you night-in and night-out.”

Maybe having some fun away from the Celtics will refresh the duo for the second half of the season. Maybe taking their place among the other greats of today’s game will give them a shot of confidence that they desperately need.

But it’s hard not to think about Kemba Walker’s hefty workload in last year’s All-Star Game (damn you, Nick Nurse), and his knee falling apart shortly after. While it’s an honor to be named to an All-Star team and an even bigger honor to play in in the game, let’s hope that Brown and Tatum realize the extended time off would be much more beneficial to them — and the Celtics — in the long run.