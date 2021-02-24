BOSTON (CBS) – Two men died Wednesday morning during an accident at a construction site in Boston’s Financial District.
Boston police and firefighters, including technical rescue crews, were called to High Street around 8 a.m. after an initial report that multiple people had been struck by a vehicle.
The men were found in a hole at the site and the scene shifted from a rescue to a recovery. The men were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said they cannot yet comment on how the men ended up in the hole.
A reconstruction unit was called to the scene, as well as representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
"It's a really sad, sad incident on what started out as a beautiful day today," said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
A crane was later used to lift the truck off the ground.
“This is a tragic incident for the victims, their families and their coworkers,” Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Greg Long said.
High Street is currently closed from Oliver Street to Surface Road.
Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins' office is inviestigating the incident.
“Right now we don’t know if this is a crime; we know that it’s a tragedy,” Rollins said.