NATICK (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will hold a news conference Wednesday morning following a tour of the new COVID vaccination site at the Natick Mall.
Baker will be joined at the press conference by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Sec. of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders to discuss the state’s vaccination process. Natick Mall opened as a vaccination site on Monday by appointment only.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.