FOXBORO (CBS) — Gillette Stadium is hosting another family friendly drive-thru experience. The Foxboro site will welcome the “Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru” from March 19 to April 18.
"This must-see, kid-focused event allows families to enjoy the thrill of the larger-than-life showcase of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and legendary vehicles from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles," the event description states. "Guests will experience more than 50 life-size vehicles including Hot Wheels favorites Tiger Shark™, Demo Derby, V8 Bomber™ and Bone Shaker®, plus the original monster truck BIGFOOT®, and the world's tallest monster truck, BIGFOOT#5. "
Tickets go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $45 per vehicle.
Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru is headed to Gillette Stadium, March 19-April 18!￼
Journey into a family-friendly, contactless experience where the world of Hot Wheels comes to life right outside your car window!
Tickets on sale March 4: https://t.co/RxK5pigOlH pic.twitter.com/1Bk3Shsixd
— Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) February 24, 2021
Gillette has previously hosted a holiday lights and dinosaur exhibit drive-thru. Staff will make sure social distancing guidelines are followed at the stadium, which is also serving as a mass vaccination site.
Click here for more information about the event.