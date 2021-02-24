CANTON (CBS) — Avocado toast? Fried chicken on a croissant? This isn’t a menu from a trendy brunch spot – these are the latest new offerings from Dunkin’.

The Canton-based chain is now serving up avocado toast nationwide. And for select Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire locations, Dunkin’ is making its own entry into the fried chicken sandwich craze among fast food restaurants.

The avocado toast features a spread made from avocado, sea salt, black pepper and lemon juice on sourdough bread and topped with everything bagel seasoning. For $2.99 it comes with a “special portable box” for easy carrying.

“We’ve taken a popular brunch staple and made it accessible for anyone looking for something easy and delicious to eat on-the-go,” Dunkin’ marketing VP Jill Nelson said in a statement.

Twitter had plenty of jokes about the millennial favorite joining the Dunkin’ menu.

can’t wait to start my day with a dunkin donuts avocado toast (on a boston kreme) pic.twitter.com/d0eq4m7EB9 — Andy Downing (@andydowning33) February 24, 2021

Dunkin Donuts sells avocado toast now 🤦‍♂️. What’s next? Charcuterie Boards? — Chris Abaray (@ChrisAbaray) February 24, 2021

The locally available Chicken Croissant Sandwich “features fried chicken, cherrywood smoked bacon and American cheese served on a warm, flaky croissant,” and is around only for a limited time.

Other new items announced Wednesday by Dunkin’ include Grilled Cheese Melts and the Irish Creme coffee flavor. Dunkin’s spring menu has officially launched with items like Sweet Cold Foam cold brews and a glazed donut topped with matcha powder.