LOWELL (CBS) — Former Massachusetts State Rep. David Nangle has admitted to illegally using campaign funds to pay for his personal expenses. The 60-year-old Democrat from Lowell who was arrested last February changed his plea to “guilty” on Wednesday.
Prosecutors said Nangle defrauded a bank to get loans to purchase his home and repay personal debts. Nangle allegedly used campaign funds to pay for thousands of dollars in Lowell Golf Club dues, rental cars to drive to casinos, flowers for his girlfriend and restaurant bills.
Nangle officially pleaded guilty to 10 counts of wire fraud, four counts of bank fraud, four counts of making false statements to a bank and five counts of filing false tax returns, prosecutors said.
"Elected representatives are expected to work for the benefit of their constituents, not to line their own pockets," said United States Attorney Andrew Lelling in a statement. "Mr. Nangle violated his obligations to the public by siphoning campaign dollars to cover the cost of his personal lifestyle, violating both federal law and the trust placed in him by voters."
Nangle served in the House for two decades, representing the 17th Middlesex District and chairing the ethics committee.
The judge scheduled sentencing for June 24.