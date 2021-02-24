DARTMOUTH (CBS) – A new mass COVID-19 vaccination site opens Wednesday in Dartmouth.
The site at the old Circuit City on State Road will be open seven days a week.READ MORE: Watch Live @ 11: Gov. Baker Tours Natick Mall Vaccine Site
It will start administering 500 doses per day with the goal of increasing to more than 2,000 shots a day in a few weeks.READ MORE: Sign Of Spring: Sullivan's Castle Island Opening Day Set For Saturday
This is the state’s sixth mass vaccination site. The others are at Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, the Natick Mall, the DoubleTree hotel in Danvers and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, You need to make an appointment for all of them.MORE NEWS: Cars Burned In Somerville Parking Garage Fire
To book your appointment at any of the sites visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible or call the hotline at 211.