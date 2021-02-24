NATICK (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration on Wednesday announced 11 new regional collaboratives in Massachusetts that will work to get as many people vaccinated against the coronavirus as efficiently as possible.

“These collaboratives will leverage local health officials, regional hospitals and others to deliver high-throughput, efficient vaccination sites for all eligible residents across the Commonwealth beginning March 1,” his administration said in a statement.

Baker said regional sites “have proven to be very effective at delivering vaccines.” They must be able to vaccinate at least 750 people per day, 5 days a week; administer at least 85% of doses they receive and be open to everyone in the state.

The 11 new regional collaboratives designated by Baker are:

Barnstable County

Berkshire County Boards of Health Association

Franklin County Regional Collaborative

Harrington Hospital, in Collaboration with LBOH (Local Boards Of Health)

Heywood Hospital, in Collaboration with LBOH

Lawrence General Hospital, in Collaboration with LBOH

Marshfield-Plymouth

Northampton & Amherst

Randolph – Collaboration between Avon, Holbrook, and Randolph

Rutland

Worcester, Worcester State University, Commonwealth Medicine and St. Vincent Hospital

“They obviously are playing an important role to fill geographic gaps in our Commonwealth,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said.

They will be vaccinating eligible residents in the state starting March 1.

“We’re working with municipalities to help them develop additional regional collaboratives that can quickly and effectively administer vaccine,” Baker said.

Baker last week announced a “streamlined” vaccine distribution plan that directs COVID-19 vaccine doses toward high capacity sites and away from most smaller town clinics focused on serving only their residents.

Booking information at the newly announced regional collaboratives will be available in the next few days at mass.gov/COVIDvaccine.