BOSTON (CBS) — Bruce Cassidy is the head coach of the Boston Bruins, but he sounded more like a doctor on Wednesday. Cassidy provided a laundry list of injury updates during his Wednesday morning Zoom session, a mixed bag of news for the Bruins.

We’ll start with the bad news, which doesn’t even include the fact that defenseman Jeremy Lauzon is out for at least the next month with a fractured hand. He isn’t the only blue liner set to miss time, with Kevan Miller dealing with some lingering soreness to his surgically repaired knee. The veteran D-man will miss some time as the Bruins manage that soreness.

Miller, 33, missed his first game of the season on Sunday. He didn’t feel great Wednesday after he practiced on Tuesday, via Cassidy. Miller will now get a few more days off, and he will not travel with the team as the Bruins embark on a three-game road trip. He’ll likely miss both Thursday night against the Islanders and Friday night against the Rangers, with a chance that he’ll be back in action Sunday in New York.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will make the trip, which is great news after he’s missed the last four games with a lower body injury. Cassidy said that Grzelcyk is getting closer to a return and he could be back sometime during Boston’s road trip. Grzelcyk skated on his own before practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As for who will be making up the defensive lineup for the Bruins come Thursday night, Urho Vaakanainen skated with Charlie McAvoy on Boston’s top pairing at Wednesday’s practice. It was Jakub Zboril and Brandon Carlo on the second pairing, and veteran John Moore and Connor Clifton rounding out the defensive sets.

Cassidy also provided a quick update on centerman David Krejci, who will miss at least Thursday’s game against the Islanders as he deals with a lower-body injury. Krejci has yet to practice, and remains day-to-day.

The Bruins have three games in a four-day span to close out this week, but will get two days off to start next week before playing three straight home games.